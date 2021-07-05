Pismo Beach brings back Fourth of July fireworks show after pandemic hiatus

Central Coast residents and tourists alike celebrated the return of the annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Pismo Beach.

The Pismo Beach Firework Show is the largest city-produced event in the area bringing people from all over the United States.

“It does feel great to get out of our homes and not be scared as much anymore. Just live life how you should be," Santa Maria resident Destiny Herrera said.

According to the city tourism director, nearly 100,000 people enjoyed the fireworks show, which lasted around 35 minutes and finished off with a grand finale.

“We’re all getting together. We’re all eating some good food, some good drinks, having some family time and just enjoying the fireworks and everything,” Jessica Oceguera, an Arizona resident said.

Locals and out of town visitors also reflected on what the Fourth of July means to them.

“I have a son that’s serving right now overseas. It’s a good reminder that our freedom is not free,” Garcia said.

“We are so appreciative of our family, friends, our military our country and our freedom,” Pismo Beach resident Christine Getz said.

Pismo Beach City officials said the whole Fourth of July celebration went smoothly as planned.

“We got large crowds at the beach, but everyone’s well behaved and just having a good time,” Pismo Beach Police Chief Jeff Smith said.

Like many other businesses, Cool Cat Cafe ramped up their staffing and inventory to prepare for the holiday weekend.

They’re glad that most COVID restrictions are lifted.

“It’s been a bit nicer now to not have to wear masks at work, having our full allotment of seating and not having to follow those little painstaking rules,” Zack Corpuel, Cool Cat assistant manager said.

Many share the sentiment that Sunday’s Fourth of July celebration felt like a return to a sense of normalcy.