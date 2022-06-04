Pismo Beach car show returns for 36th year

A weekend-long classic car show kicked off Friday in Pismo Beach.

The Classic at Pismo Beach returned for its 36th year.

This year’s event includes two days of ‘Show and Shine’, where the cars will compete for awards, as well as a cruise along Price Street on Saturday night.

Car show attendees can also look out for live music, a charity auction, and beer gardens.

“It doesn't get much better than this. If you're any kind of car enthusiast and you love to see works of art in metal and rubber than come on down. This is a great show,” said Derek Tisinger, the Classic at Pismo Beach Car Show head judge.

For those attending, several streets in Pismo Beach will be closed, starting on Saturday.

Price Street, from Harloe Avenue to Pomeroy Avenue, will be closed to driver.

A portion of Pismo Avenue, Main Street, and Pomeroy Avenue, as well as Cyrpess Street will also be closed.

If you plan to show a car, organizers say you should be in place by 8:45 p.m.