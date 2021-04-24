Watch
Pismo Beach celebrates 75th anniversary

Posted at 11:39 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 02:39:03-04

Pismo Beach celebrated its 75th anniversary today.

While Sunday officially marks 75 years since the city was founded, city officials handed out cookies, sunglasses and action figures with the Pismo Beach logo in a drive-thru celebration.

Pam and Sam the Clam were even there to make an appearance.

City officials say that have put up banners around the area to commemorate the occasion.

Community members are encouraged to follow the city's website where officials will post all the events planned for this year and information on how to participate.

