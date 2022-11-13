Watch Now
Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club serves pancakes to Veterans

LIONS CLUB PANCAKE BREAKFAST.png
KSBY
Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club spent the morning of Saturday, Nov. 13, cooking pancakes for Veterans.

The Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast is an annual event hosted during Veterans Day weekend.

Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club made sure all Veterans ate for free.

Tickets for the public were $9 for adults and $4 for kids.

Pancakes, coffee., juice, eggs, and sausage were served.

"It's really fun to see folks not only from the community but also visitors that come to the coast. Being a holiday weekend, we get a lot of folks that come over from all different parts of the state. So we get to visit with them, they get to see that it's not just a beach destination, but we also have a lot of volunteer and community groups," said Mary Ishikawa, a volunteer with the Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club.

The funds raised at the pancake breakfast will primarily go towards scholarships for local students, as well as other community services.

