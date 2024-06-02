Watch Now
Pismo Beach Classic Car Show returns to the Central Coast

Runs from May 31st - June 2nd and admission is free
Andrew St Pierre
Posted at 12:42 PM, Jun 02, 2024

The 38th annual Pismo Beach Classic Car Show is taking place this weekend.

The event began on Friday and ends today.

Attendees can walk around and look at hundreds of stunning show cars.

There is also live music, food from local vendors, and a beer garden.

On Saturday, a parade that consisted of 200 cars drove down Price St. from 6 to 8 p.m.

Show organizers say not to let the name fool you as this event is more than just a bunch of classic cars meeting up in one spot, it's also about giving back to the community.

They hosted a live charity auction and will give all proceeds, made from the event to causes like the Ronald McDonald House, the Pismo Beach K-9 Unit, and the Folds of Honor Foundation.

