Pismo Beach-Five Cities Rotary Club collecting new sleeping bag donations for homeless community

The Pismo Beach-Five Cities Rotary Club is collecting new sleeping bag donations for homeless community members.

The club started the donation drive in February with the help of the local Salvation Army.

It is accepting donations through March 22nd.

Our sleeping bag drive for the homeless is doing great! Just look at all the donations our fabulous community service... Posted by The Rotary Club of Pismo Beach - Five Cities on Monday, March 1, 2021

You can find drop-off boxes at the following locations:



Pismo Beach Veterinary Clinic, 990 Price St, Pismo Beach

241 Elaine Way, Pismo Beach

293 Miller Way, Arroyo Grande

Astro Financial & Insur. Svcs., 136 Bridge St. Ste A, Arroyo Grande

1655 Waterview Place, Nipomo

Shannon Bowdey, rotary club president, said the drive is part of an international effort to serve those in need.

"It's just amazing to see all these people from all over the world with all their different cultures and how they dress and everything, and we're all one family. We all come together because we're all here for one purpose: the make the world a better place,"Bowdey said.

The rotary club hopes to collect at least 100 sleeping bags.