Pismo Beach institutes water-use restrictions

The City of Pismo Beach has declared a "Moderately Restricted Water Supply Condition."

This means several water-use restrictions are now in place, including the times and days of the week people can water their yards.

Restrictions:



No outdoor irrigation between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Even-numbered addresses may irrigate Mondays and Thursdays ONLY. Odd-numbered addresses may irrigate Tuesdays and Fridays ONLY.

Use of water that results in excessive gutter runoff is prohibited.

No outdoor water use, except irrigation.

Washing cars or boats shall be attended and have a hand-controlled watering device, typically a spring-loaded shutoff nozzle.

No water shall be used for cleaning driveways, patios, parking lots, sidewalks, streets, or other such uses except by the city contracted street sweeper, or where necessary to protect the public health and safety.

Using potable water in decorative water features that do not recirculate the water is prohibited.

Using outdoor irrigation during and 48 hours following measurable precipitation is prohibited.

Restaurants shall serve drinking water only in response to a specific request by a customer.

Hotels and motels must provide guests with the option of not having towels and linens laundered daily.

Use of potable water for compaction or dust control purposes in construction activities is prohibited.

Anyone who violates these restrictions will first receive a warning letter. Subsequent offenses will be met with an increasing fine, starting at $100.

Those who refuse to comply even after repeated warnings and fines could have their water service turned off.

More water conservation tips can be found at ThinkH2onow.com.