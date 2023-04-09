Pismo Beach Lions Club hosts pancake breakfast to raise money for the community

Today, the Pismo Beach Lions Club hosted a pancake breakfast. The goal of the event was to raise money for the community and high school scholarships.

We spoke to one of the Lions Club members who says there are a couple changes when it comes to the breakfast events.

"Oh yeah. We're we've done this for about I know going on 20 years on the holiday weekends. We like to serve the community, have that nice traditional pancake breakfast of sausage and pancakes. Eggs, um, coffee, juice. It's $10 now. We've unfortunately had a raise to raise the price because of the food's going up, but we use the proceeds to support all the activities we do in the community," said Pismo Beach Lions Club Board of Directors Member, Kim Mistretta.

The Lions Club doesn't just help out with scholarships. They also raise money and get donations to help with vision care and local food banks.