Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pismo Beach man found guilty on 10 counts of child sex abuse

Todd Anthony Hortillosa
San Luis Obispo County DA
Todd Anthony Hortillosa
Todd Anthony Hortillosa
Posted at 9:19 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 00:19:12-04

A Pismo Beach man was convicted on 10 counts of sex crimes Tuesday by a San Luis Obispo County jury.

44 year-old Todd Anthony Hortillosa was found guilty on 10 counts of committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14 years on 3 separate victims.

The crimes happened over the course of 9 years.

At the jury trial each of the three survivors, now aged 23, 14 and 11, testified.

The sexual abuse escalated with each victim, but ultimately stopped after it was reported to a teacher by a then 11-year-old victim.

A sentencing hearing is set for August 15 where Horillosa faces up to 120 years to life.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png