Pismo Beach man found guilty on 10 counts of child sex abuse

A Pismo Beach man was convicted on 10 counts of sex crimes Tuesday by a San Luis Obispo County jury.

44 year-old Todd Anthony Hortillosa was found guilty on 10 counts of committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14 years on 3 separate victims.

The crimes happened over the course of 9 years.

At the jury trial each of the three survivors, now aged 23, 14 and 11, testified.

The sexual abuse escalated with each victim, but ultimately stopped after it was reported to a teacher by a then 11-year-old victim.

A sentencing hearing is set for August 15 where Horillosa faces up to 120 years to life.