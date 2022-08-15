Pismo Beach man sentenced to 120+ years to life for child molestation

A Pismo Beach man convicted of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14 was sentenced Monday to more than 120 years to life in state prison.

In June, Todd Anthony Hortillosa, 44, was found guilty on ten counts that involved three separate victims over a nine-year period.

Prosecutors say the sexual abuse escalated with each victim. Eventually, one of the victims, who was 11-years-old at the time, reported it to a teacher.

The three survivors, now aged 23, 14 and 11, testified during Hortillosa's trial.