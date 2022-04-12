Pismo Beach PD: Suspect involved in traffic collision had loaded AR-15

Pismo Beach Police say a loaded AR-15 was found within reach of a suspect involved in a crash on Sunday near Spyglass Park where initial reports were that one person involved threatened to shoot the other person in the face.

Police say they discovered that the suspect had been involved in another collision before officers arrived on scene, causing his vehicle to become disabled.

They say he was uncooperative and appeared intoxicated.

The loaded rifle, along with two 30-round magazines, were recovered by officers amid their search for the suspect's ID, police said in a social media post.

The suspect was later identified as a felon and was taken into custody. His name has not been released.

He now reportedly faces a weapons charge, DUI, threats of hit-and-run, and additional charges that police say took place while the suspect was out on felony bail.

