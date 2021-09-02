Pismo Beach PD's new K9 is officially on patrol

Following weeks of training, the Pismo Beach Police Department’s newest member is officially on the job.

Rex, a 4-year-old German Shepherd, came to the department from Germany where he was a sporting dog.

He’s partnered with handler Danielle Mytych, who says the five-week training the two underwent was intense where they learned about basic protection techniques, including how to read each other and understand commands, which Rex only understands in German.

Rex and Officer Mytych, an eight-year veteran of the department, started working patrol two weeks ago.

"He is the best partner. He is happy to go to work every day, which makes me happy to go to work every day,” Mytych said. “Let him out of the kennel and he instantly runs to where the car is like, all right, let’s go to work, let's go do stuff.”

Future trainings will reportedly include a specialization in detecting explosive devices.

Rex is the department's only K9. He replaces K9 Goose, who retired in February.

