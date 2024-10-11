Pismo Beach Pier celebrates 100 years with family-friendly event

Today, Pismo Beach Pier is 100 years old, and the city is throwing a free, family-friendly event to celebrate.

From 3 to 7 p.m., locals and visitors can explore the pier's history and enjoy food and drinks from local vendors. For the full list of participating businesses and organizations, you can visit experiencepismobeach.com.

The Molly Ringwald Project will also be performing live.

The Pismo Pier was originally built as a wharf for local businesses to ship products to market. But since then, it has also been used as a wartime lookout, for fishing, surfing and entertainment.