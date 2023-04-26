Pismo Beach Planning Commission to consider new dog park at Spyglass Park

The City of Pismo Beach wants to build a new dog park at Spyglass Park, but some locals are speaking out against it.

In March, the Planning Commission held a public meeting to consider a coastal development permit to establish a dog park at Spyglass Park. Several residents voiced their concerns.

“We are animal lovers, we are not against the dog park idea. What we are against is trying to cram it into a little pocket park that makes no sense,” said Jen Johns, Pismo Beach resident.

A public notice was mailed to all property owners and occupants within 300 feet of the potential project site.

“It didn't make sense whatsoever to try to cram a very small dog park into this very small space,” Johns said.

With one public hearing under their belt, community member Dean Krikorian is working to get as many signatures in favor of keeping the park the same.

“I went all around the outskirts of it and sampled my neighbors and not one person I talked to was for it,” Krikorian said.

According to the city, the addition of a fenced dog park would help meet a major city goal of ensuring "an exceptional quality of life for residents."

With the closest dog park being in Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo, this park would serve both people in the neighborhood and travelers.

But community members wonder how they will accommodate more traffic coming in and out of the park.

“Are there enough parking spots to accommodate everyone? Are there enough bathrooms?” Johns asked.

There are also concerns about the adjacent playground.

“To get to the dog park you almost have to go through the playground and that’s my biggest concern that one kid would get bit,” Krikorian said.

A second public hearing on the dog park will be held Tuesday, April 25, at Pismo Beach City Hall at 6 p.m.

Based on concerns over noise, traffic, and safety, the Planning Commission staff is recommending it be denied.