Pismo Beach Police Department announces new community camera partnership program

The Pismo Beach Police Department announced a voluntary community camera partnership program where residents will be able to register home surveillance cameras with the police department.

The program is meant to maintain a relationship for crime deterrence between the police and community members.

Residents and businesses can register home cameras, doorbell video cameras, and any other video recording devices.

Those who register their cameras will not provide the Pismo Beach Police Department with direct access to it, but only alert them to the existence of it.

“The Pismo Beach Police Department continues to have an invaluably collaborative relationship with the community we serve,” said Police Chief Jeff Smith. “Privacy is of the utmost concern, and it is important to emphasize that this program does not now nor will it in the future give the police department remote access.”

Participants in the program can withdraw at any time.

