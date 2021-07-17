Pismo Beach presents 12th Annual Pacific Breeze Concerts

The 12th Annual Pacific Breeze Concerts at Pismo Beach Rotary Amphitheater is back thanks to The City of Pismo Beach Recreation Division.

The three-show concert series will take place at Dinosaur Caves Park overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Regional music groups will be performing, and the concerts are free to the public.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating on the park's expansive lawn. There will also be refreshments for sale from local vendors and activities for kids.

The series kicks off Sunday, July 18, with a performance by the popular Central Coast band Resination. The concert will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.