Pismo Beach resident spots great white shark near Port San Luis

As Pismo Beach resident Jamie Deutsch was returning from a fishing trip earlier this week, he noticed a lot of bird activity as he was rounding the breakwater in Port San Luis.

“We went a little bit closer to investigate and what we originally thought was probably a whale, we saw the fins and realized it was a shark," said Deutsch.

Deutsch, who is a biologist, says this was his first time seeing a great white shark — and describes it as a dream come true.

“We were very surprised. So we kind of just got a little bit closer and I shut off the engine and we just watched the show,” said Deutsch.

He describes the shark as being easily over half the length of his boat — roughly 10 to 12 feet. He says the shark was feeding on a sea lion — though not much of it was left by the time he arrived.

“The shark wasn’t really concerned with us at all. It swam underneath the boat and then just kind of kept coming up and feeding," said Deutsch.

He estimates the shark was about a mile and a half from the shore of Port San Luis — a popular kayaking and paddle boarding destination. However, it was not within the range of recreational kayakers.

“I’d say a little bit farther than anyone in a kayak would go,” said Deutsch.

Avila Beach Paddlesports owner Alicia Avina says there are sharks in the area, but if kayakers stay on their suggested route, hugging the coast with their kayak, they will not see one.

“We have a breakwater out past the lighthouse, so generally the sharks hang out way out there," said Avina "And they do come in when the water gets a little bit warmer, but they are never aggressive."

Avila Paddlesports says this isn’t something people need to worry about if they are kayaking close to the shore in a brightly colored boat.