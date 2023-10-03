Pismo Beach selects a familiar face for city manager

The Pismo Beach City Council has selected Jorge E. Garcia to serve as its city manager.

Garcia has served the City of Pismo Beach since 2018 as the assistant city manager, management services director and for the last four months as interim city manager.

Some of Garcia’s career accomplishments include completion of infrastructure improvements, approval of a $50 million public safety facility, strategic plan implementation, the successful coordination of legislative initiatives to secure state and federal funding and served as the city spokesman as public information officer.

Including Garcia’s time with the City of Pismo Beach, he brings 15 years of municipal expertise. He has previously served the California communities of Santa Ana, Fountain Valley, and Villa Park, in progressively responsible roles.

“We are excited to announce Jorge Garcia as the City Manager for Pismo Beach. His experience in city administration brings a wealth of knowledge and a desire to improve systems and collaborate with residents and stakeholders to enhance the quality of life in Pismo Beach,” said Mayor Ed Waage. “Jorge has demonstrated his dedication to the City’s success, and we are excited to have him lead the organization into the future.”

“I would like to thank the City Council for the opportunity to serve as City Manager. I am humbled and honored to lead an excellent staff to achieve the City Council’s goals,” said Garcia. “I am committed to making Pismo Beach the standard of excellence, innovation, and impact, as we continue the City’s positive trajectory.”

Garcia’s employment agreement will be considered at Tuesday's City Council meeting. If approved, he will begin the position immediately.

