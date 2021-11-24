Pismo Beach set to host ISA Para-surfing Championships, volunteers needed

For the first time ever, Pismo Beach is hosting the ISA Para-surfing Championship.

The global event takes place every year, and with Pismo Beach hosting for the first time, that means volunteers are needed.

Ampsurf is hosting the event. Ampsurf is a local non-profit that helps inspire, educate and rehabilitate people with disabilities through adaptive surf therapy.

Organizers say there will be 153 athletes, plus their family members from 26 different countries attending the event and competing for gold. The competition takes place Dec. 7 - 11. Volunteers are needed beginning Dec. 4.

"There are so many different jobs, you don't have to be a surfer, you don't have to hang ten out there to help out with us, literally if you can hand someone a bottle of water or just welcome one of these amazing athletes out here you can help and volunteer for this," said Dana Cummings, Ampsurf founder and CEO.

Organizers say volunteers will be helping set up a few days prior to the event. During the event they will be volunteering from about 6 a.m to 5:30 p.m. assisting athletes getting in and out of the water, helping wheelchair assist transfer changes from beach wheelchairs to regular wheelchairs, helping in the booth giving directions, or even helping the judges tally scores and spotting the athletes in the water.

The past six years the event was held in San Diego.

Event sponsor Mindbody covered all registration fees and everyone who volunteers will get an event T-shirt.

