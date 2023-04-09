Pismo Beach Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt welcomed people of all ages

Hundreds of eggs were scattered on the lawn today at Spyglass Park in Pismo Beach. It was all part of the Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt, which welcomed people of all ages. Several Central Coast families gathered as kids raced to get the most Easter eggs.

"...it's just a really neat way to get everybody together. You meet new people, you meet kids that might have the same disability as yours. It's one of my favorite things, like, I love this whole event. It is my favorite day of the entire year because we get to see the people that we've been encouraging and supporting all year long through our special needs support group. And we get to spend the day together, picnic together and just kind of embrace one another's differences and celebrate Easter," said event organizers, Sarah Sullivan & Jacqui Bant.

The organizers say they were thrilled with the turnout for the event. The Easter Bunny also showed up to greet the kids.