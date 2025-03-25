Pismo Beach third-grader wins national handwriting contest

A student from Pismo Beach has earned national recognition for a special feat: the best handwriting by a third grader on the West Coast.

Vivienne Johnson, a third-grade student at Coastal Christian School, was recently named a regional winner of the Zaner-Blosser National Handwriting Contest, a competition that celebrates the best in manuscript and cursive penmanship.

Officials say the competition is the most recognized handwriting contest in the country. According to organizers, more than 2.75 million students have participated since 1991.

Johnson went up against thousands of other students who entered the 34-year-old contest.

Johnson told KSBY that she loves writing because it feels more special than other forms of communication.

"It's just a little more personal because, like, you can actually tell it's from the heart because you're not typing it and you're writing it. So, like, if I were to write one to my dad or to my grandparents or to my mom, that would be better than just having a computer where I can go and just type. So, it makes it a little more thoughtful and personal," Johnson said.

As a regional winner, the local student will receive an engraved medallion recognizing her achievement.