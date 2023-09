Pismo Beach residents are invited to attend a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the construction of new playground equipment at two parks.

The Pismo Beach City Council will host the ceremony at Palisades Park at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

According to the city, improvements at Palisades Park and Chumash Park will include improved ADA access, new playground equipment, and park amenities at each park location.