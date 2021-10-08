Pismo Beach woman arrested, booked on drug charges

San Luis Obispo Sheriff's deputies arrested a Pismo Beach woman after they discovered illegal narcotics in her car on Thursday, officials say.

Audryanna Gibbens, 41, of Pismo Beach, was pulled over for a traffic stop at about 4:45 p.m. on October 7. Deputies stopped Gibbens near the 400 block of S. Dolliver St. in Pismo Beach.

Gibbens was alone in the car.

Deputies conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle, which led to the discovery of what they believe to be several pounds of methamphetamine along with other drugs.

In a report, the sheriff's office says they seized 6.35 lbs. of suspected methamphetamine, 5.1 grams of suspected heroin, 5.8 grams of suspected marijuana, 3 Suboxone strips and illegal narcotic paraphernalia.

In the search, deputies found a digital scale, plastic bags and cash in the vehicle.

The value of the methamphetamine seized is estimated to be about $30,000, the sheriff's office says.

Deputies arrested Gibbens. She has been booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for possession and transportation of methamphetamine for sale.