Pismo Beach woman arrested, booked on drug charges

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff
About 6.35 lbs. of methamphetamine were seized in total, officials say. Deputies seized heroin, marijuana, Suboxone strips and illegal narcotics paraphernalia.
Posted at 3:05 PM, Oct 08, 2021
San Luis Obispo Sheriff's deputies arrested a Pismo Beach woman after they discovered illegal narcotics in her car on Thursday, officials say.

Audryanna Gibbens, 41, of Pismo Beach, was pulled over for a traffic stop at about 4:45 p.m. on October 7. Deputies stopped Gibbens near the 400 block of S. Dolliver St. in Pismo Beach.

Gibbens was alone in the car.

Deputies conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle, which led to the discovery of what they believe to be several pounds of methamphetamine along with other drugs.

In a report, the sheriff's office says they seized 6.35 lbs. of suspected methamphetamine, 5.1 grams of suspected heroin, 5.8 grams of suspected marijuana, 3 Suboxone strips and illegal narcotic paraphernalia.

In the search, deputies found a digital scale, plastic bags and cash in the vehicle.

The value of the methamphetamine seized is estimated to be about $30,000, the sheriff's office says.

Deputies arrested Gibbens. She has been booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for possession and transportation of methamphetamine for sale.

