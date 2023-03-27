Pismo Preserve to be closed temporarily this week

The Pismo Preserve will be closed to the public temporarily starting on Tuesday, March 28, because of another storm.

Although the preserve was designed to accommodate rain from large storms, land managers say they still need to take steps to reduce damage and erosion.

The Land Conservancy will reassess the trails on Thursday to decide whether to reopen them.

Once trails open back up, preserve managers say it’s up to hikers, bikers, and horse riders to decide when to get back out there.

Dylan Theobald, Senior Stewardship Manager for The Land Conservancy, says it is best to avoid muddy trails altogether.

“If you have mud sticking to your boots, the trails are probably too wet to hike so it’s best to wait until they dry off. You can really make a mess and cause erosion,” Theobald said.

Some trails will stay closed longer because of the lack of exposure to sunlight.

