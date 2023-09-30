Pismo residents throw surprise celebration for retiring USPS worker: 'I was shocked'

After 24 years with the United States Postal Service — including 15 years working the same route in Pismo Beach — delivery driver Dana Greenwell has called it a career.

Her final day on the job was met with a surprise: The residents she served nearly every single day in the Longview neighborhood of Pismo Heights over the course of those 15 years threw Greenwell a going-away celebration.

"I was shocked," she said, a smile beaming across her face as neighbors surrounded her holding flowers, signs, gifts and cards. "I knew they were up to something, but I didn't know what."

Greenwell said she was tipped off about the possible surprise when she saw something pop up on the popular neighborhood gossip-news social media app Nextdoor. But, the news allowed others in the area to get in on the farewell, too.

Residents greeted Greenwell individually with hugs and kind words, some saying they wish she wouldn't retire.

"These people are great," she said. "I love them, I'm going to miss them."