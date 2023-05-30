PITBULL to perform at 2023 California Mid-State Fair

The California Mid-State Fair announced earlier this morning that superstar PITBULL has been confirmed to perform in concert on Wednesday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m.

They added that the opening act will be released at another date.

This marks PITBULL’S third appearance at the California Mid-State Fair, having last appeared in 2018.

So, if you haven't seen him yet... this might be a sign to get some tickets!

Ticket prices range from $35 to $125 (pit, standing only). You can find them on their website on June 2nd at 10 a.m.

The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and is part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series presented by Visit SLO CAL.

