Plane blows tire at Santa Barbara Airport; runway closed temporarily

Santa Barbara Airport
Posted at 4:37 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 19:37:51-04

 

The runway at the Santa Barbara Airport was closed temporarily Monday night after a plane experienced a blown tire upon landing.

Airport officials say no one aboard United flight 611 was injured in the incident and despite the runway being closed for about 20 minutes, flights initially impacted by the closure were still able to land and take off shortly their scheduled times.

Airport officials say United did not release information on how many passengers or crew members were aboard the aircraft.

The plane was reportedly pulled to a safe area allowing passengers to depart.

