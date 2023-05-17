Plane headed for Paso Robles makes emergency landing

A plane headed for Paso Robles made an emergency plane landing south of King City Wednesday, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office stated in a social media post that as the plane was traveling to Paso Robles, it suffered a catastrophic engine failure.

The pilots turned back to land at the King City Airport but were unable to make it and, according to the sheriff's office, located an ag field and were able to make a safe emergency landing.

Deputies responded just before 11 a.m. and say no one was injured during the landing.