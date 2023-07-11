Planes of Fame Museum coming to Santa Maria Airport

A new, historic addition is coming to the Santa Maria Airport.

The Planes of Fame Museum will offer the public a closer look at aviation technology advancement, which was heavily impacted by World War II.

The museum will offer flights in a World War II aircraft and will have more than 100 planes and three hangar bays.

There will also be monthly education events featuring pilot speakers.

"We are currently based in Chino, California, and we have a small auxiliary museum in Arizona as well. So we are expanding to our third location here at the Santa Maria Airport, which is very exciting for us," said Jane Hinton, Planes of Fame Museum Director. "The airport is a wonderful location for our operation. It has a beautiful runway and everything that we need to support our programming."

The lease for the development was secured last year with hopes of breaking ground by the end of the year.

It will be located next to the Radisson hotel.