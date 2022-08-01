Planned burn will target 100 acres at Vandenberg Space Force Base

A firefighter training operation that will burn 100 acres of grassland at Vandenberg Space Force Base was set to kick off Monday, but has been postponed.

The project was initially cleared to start on Aug. 1, but the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District tweeted that the burning had been postponed.

This burn will NOT occur today. Additional notification will occur when a new burn date is selected. https://t.co/RpFexEFsQj — Santa Barbara County APCD (@OurAirSBC) August 1, 2022

The planned burns will happen on the military base along Watt Rd. and will train members of the VSFB Fire Department.

The Air Pollution Control District for Santa Barbara County said the burns will happen between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. over six days between Aug. 1 and Sept. 2. The days may not be consecutive, but will happen when weather conditions allow smoke to disperse away from people.

Officials say planned burns are helpful in preventing the spread of wildfires and can help prevent soil loss in watersheds.