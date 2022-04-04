Planned burns coming to north SLO County state parks starting Tuesday

In the coming days, crews will be at work burning fuels and brush piles at Montaña de Oro and Hearst San Simeon State Parks, parks officials announced Monday.

Fire crews will burn about 120 brush piles, as well as understory fuels and decomposing plant matter to reduce fire risk in the area.

The burns are expected to run from April 5 to April 19, 2022, though burn days may vary as weather conditions change. CAL FIRE crews will conduct the burns between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., though officials say glowing piles may be visible through the night.

The Montaña de Oro State Park burns will take place in the eucalyptus forest, along Pecho Valley Rd. near the park entrance and Camp KEEP.

At Hearst San Simeon State Park, the burns will take place in the Monterey pine forest near the northern intersection of Hwy 1 and Moonstone Beach Dr.

California State Parks is planning the burns with the San Luis Obispo County APCD and CAL FIRE.