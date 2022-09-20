Planned road work partially closes Del Rio Road at El Camino Real

A portion of Del Rio Road in Atascadero will be closed as contractors install a segment of a new storm drain culvert overnight Wednesday into Thursday, city officials announced.

The construction will take place at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road, city officials said. The work is expected to take roughly eight hours to complete.

The westbound lane on Del Rio will be closed during the construction. Westbound traffic will be directed into the eastbound left turn lane on the south side of the raised median.

City officials ask residents to be respectful of construction workers and drive carefully through the area during the work.