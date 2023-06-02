Planned work to close SLO airport to commercial flights for 3 days

Commercial flights won’t be arriving or departing from the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport for part of next week.

Airport deputy director Craig Piper says the terminal apron rehab project has been in the works for quite some time, so airlines did not have to cancel flights because he says they never had flights available during the planned work to begin with.

The closure will be in effect Monday, June 5, starting at 7 a.m. with operations resuming Thursday at 7 a.m.

Piper says the terminal will remain open and car rental counters are not impacted.

Work being done includes repairs to the asphalt on the aircraft side of the terminal. He says due to the area being small, they had no choice but to close that area to commercial flights during the work.

Piper says it’s been about 13 years since work was done on the airport’s apron section. While the asphalt work there is taking place, the airport is taking advantage of fewer passengers and doing some work in front of the terminal as well.

