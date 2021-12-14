Plans for old Alex BBQ location in Pismo Beach to be reviewed this week

The Pismo Beach Planning Commission is set to look at some conceptual plans for the old Alex Bar-B-Q location.

It was a staple of the community for decades.

“It was a landmark,” said Eva Castro, owner of A Vital Touch Day Spa.

Alex Bar-B-Q closed its doors in 2014. Four years later, it was demolished.

“There are a lot of memories about that property,” said Tom Reilly, owner of Central Coast Kayaks. “I have visited and eaten there a number of times in the past.”

For the past several years now, the site on Shell Beach Road once filled with good times has remained vacant.

“I'm super excited for something to go into the old space and I think a lot of the community is too,” said Chelsea Brescia, owner of Joy. “They're sick of seeing a gaping hole and with the streetscape finished, it'll be nice to have some more business.”

During Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting, the concept of a two-story mixed-use development will be reviewed to provide feedback to the applicants on whether it’s even viable.

On the bottom floor, there may be some commercial lease spaces and a public plaza. On top, some condos with outdoor decks are being proposed.

“I would love to see more food or coffee or wine, like a wine bar, or just something the community can walk to because it's so conducive to that now,” Brescia said.

“Some of the early renderings that I saw made a lot of sense to me as a business owner where the bottom would be business and the top would be residential,” Reilly explained.

The renderings also show underground parking with nearly two dozen spots. One business owner says looking at the preliminary concept, a parking exit on Windward Avenue may be a concern.

“Which will probably cause a lot of chaos and a lot of traffic on our cross street here,” Castro said.

Tuesday’s meeting is a conceptual review so there will not be a vote.

The applicant may submit a full application after the review if they wish to move forward.

“I am excited about plans of something going in there because I think it's overdue,” Castro said.

The Planning Commission meeting is Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Compass Health no longer owns the property. It was sold last year to Bucky ‘n’ Bean, LLC.