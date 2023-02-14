Plans in place to trap, relocate mountain lion that attacked dog in San Luis Obispo

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is working to trap a mountain lion that attacked a dog in San Luis Obispo over the weekend.

San Luis Obispo resident Alysha Periera says she was walking her dog, Cupcake, near Laguna Lake Mobile Estates Sunday around 5:30 p.m. when the lion attacked, knocking Periera off her feet and dragging her dog away from her.

Ken Paglia with fish and wildlife says they are attempting to capture the mountain lion and after a medical assessment, if it’s deemed healthy, they will put a collar on the mountain lion and relocate it to a “suitable habitat” in a remote area of San Luis Obispo County.

Fish and wildlife says it’s possible the mountain lion is the same one seen in the area over the past two months.

Paglia says if a mountain lion is captured, they will use DNA collected from the dog’s collar after the attack to determine whether it’s the same lion.

Signs have been posted in the area notifying people of the attack. People are being encouraged to notify the Department of Fish and Wildlife of any further sightings at (951) 443-2942.

