Plans in the works to add recreational activities to Fiscalini Ranch Preserve in Cambria

Cambria is looking to develop the area behind the Cambria dog park in hopes of incorporating more active recreation in the community.

According to Steve Kniffen, Chairman of Cambria’s Parks and Recreation and Open Space Commission, they have been looking at a few different options.

“Our town needs things to do not just for the locals, but for tourists too,” Kniffen said.

“Items that we could come up with were an exercise circuit, disc golf course and we think the disc golf course has a very low impact on the environment,” Kniffen said.

Funding is available for a disc golf course but there are still other details to be worked out, such as agreeing on the size, design, and other requirements.

Before the county would allow them to start this project, they were first required to implement restroom facilities.

Some community members have mixed feelings about the plans.

“It feels a little invasive. I just imagine there’s gonna be a lot more traffic which brings more trash,” Rennee Brittle, a Cambria resident said.

“It’s open land and it’s free space and we’re running out of that and I think we should use it, " Timothy Linzey, a Cambria resident said.

Kniffen says a private company did an assessment of the property and gave them a cost analysis. Currently, they are in the process of asking the county how they can implement this plan.