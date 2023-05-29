Plant lovers rejoiced this weekend at the cactus and succulent show in Nipomo.

This weekend these desert plants were up for sale. The Central Coast Cactus and Succulent Society's annual event is free with experts onsite to answer any plant questions.

"This is the best show anywhere north of LA in California. People come from all over the state to see our show," said Rob Skillen.

Fans of these spikey plants can stop in at the Cactus and Succulent Society's meetings held on the second Sunday of every month in San Luis Obispo's Odd Fellows Hall.