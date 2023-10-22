Plaque installed to remember a couple and their dog who were killed after being hit by a car nearly a year ago

Mathew Chachere, Jennifer Besser, and their dog Buddy died after being hit by a car in San Luis Obispo on Nov. 21, 2023. Their bodies were not recovered until nearly two days ago.

“What happened on Thanksgiving is when we were expecting them on that Tuesday back in Modesto Nicole had come down, my daughter had some down with our two grandsons and they were late showing and that is when we reported them missing,” said Ernie Chachere, the father of Mathew Chachere.

Their families said Matthew and Besser were like Yin and Yang.

“If this had happened any other way neither one of them would have survived. They were inseparable and they knew each other inside and out. They loved to cook together and they went to the gym together. Matthew was very protective of Jennifer; he wouldn't let her walk after dark with the dog; he would make sure that the last walk at 10 o'clock he did himself,” said Patty Bevins, Jennifer Besser's mother.

A plaque was dedicated to the late couple and placed where the collision happened along Sacramento Drive.

Friends and family from all over flew in for Saturday’s ceremony.

San Luis Obispo Police Chief Rick Scott also attended.

“The city has come up with an idea In talking with the families to have a permanent plaque mounted to the bridge at the location and that is to serve as a reminder not only to the families to come and remember Matt and Jennifer but to all our community members to drive past this very location,” Rick Scott, SLO Police Chief said.

Blevins said her daughter loved life.

“She loved her life, she loved good food, she loved to travel and cocktails and wine and everything about California,” Blevins said.

“He came over on Sundays for dinner. He never missed a holiday with us and when he met Jen over the last eleven years she would spend every Thanksgiving and holiday with us,” Chachere said.

Chachere’s father describes his son as giving and humble.

Matthew was a former Cal Poly football player. His family recently created a scholarship in his honor.

“We created an endowment memorial scholarship with Cal Poly for football student-athletes who did not have the financial means to attend there and still play football,” Chachere said.

The families hope the plaque serves as a reminder for those who pass by the area.

“This is great for us to come here and remember our kids but more importantly I hope that people who come by glance at the plaque and read it. They really need to reflect on how precious life is and more importantly how quickly and without any warning it could change,” Chachere said.

“This is a home for me too now because this is where my daughter is. She will always be here. Matthew will always be here and they will be together forever…so there’s comfort in that,” Blevins said.

A driver identified as Daniel Saligan Patricio was later arrested and charged in connection with the couple's death. He is due back in court next month.