Plenty of companies are hiring, but many students are not showing interest

As summer approaches so do graduations for many college students and this year, finding a job may not be too difficult. Plenty of companies are hiring but local employment specialists say many students are not interested in what they have to offer.

Career service coordinators say many college students have had the luxury of working from the comfort of their homes throughout the last few years of their education, and some want that arrangement to continue into their careers. Others want higher wages or to stay close to home, and due to the need for talent, many companies are trying to accommodate those requests.

Can I work remotely? Will it pay more than my part time job? Can I stay close to home?

These are just some of the questions recent graduates are asking companies.

"I think employers would probably say they're having a hard time," said Shamarah Giannetto, Cuesta College Employment Services Coordinator.

With many job openings and not enough interest from applicants to fill them.

"We are working with a surplus of opportunities and so students are able to really consider what's going to work best for them and for their schedule," said Giannetto.

Early childhood education and healthcare are both industries struggling to hire recent graduates.

"Anything really that's forward-facing and working with the public we're seeing an influx of need for," said Giannetto.

Giannetto attributes this need to having to pause operations during the pandemic and now needing to restaff.

"You know some of our students do really want to have remote options because that's been available to them for the last 2-3 years," said Giannetto.

Cal Poly faculty say they're seeing an abundance of opportunities and a strong job market across all industries for upcoming graduates. Some companies are even offering to train those who don't have the necessary skill set, all they ask in return is that the applicant is willing to learn and ready to work.

"A lot of them are open to students who maybe don't have academic background in that particular area but are trainable," said Amie Hammond, California Polytechnic State University Interim Executive Director of Career Services.

Others are offering financial incentives in order to hire talent.

"Some are offering incentives and bonuses to sign on new talent, but again it varies a little bit by industry," said Hammond.

Hammond says there are many factors involved in this shift in the current state of the job market, including the pandemic and people retiring, but it has created many job openings for new graduates.

Not only are graduates being picky about their jobs, a new survey shows that they are also expecting a much larger salary than they will get starting in their career. That article can be found here.