Pod of killer whales spotted in Santa Barbara Channel

A pod of killer whales were spotted in the Santa Barbara Channel over the weekend.

Santa Barbara resident and local boat owner Tyler Reynolds saw the pod about seven miles from the harbor on Saturday, Oct. 30, while he and his wife were returning from Santa Cruz Island.

Reynolds captured video of the whales, which can be seen splashing and jumping near the water's surface.

"It's such a rare event to see these animals in our channel, so I'm excited to share this with people," Reynolds said.

Experts with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Marine Region said the killer whales can be seen in the area occasionally. They say the whales are known to hunt sea lions and sometimes dolphins.

KSBY has reached out to local wildlife experts and whale watching companies for more information on killer whales in the area.