Polar Bear Plunges to start off the new year

If you are looking for a fun way to start the new year, you can join thousands of brave individuals with a dip into the pacific ocean.

Two polar plunges are taking place on the central coast on Jan. 1.

The Carlin Soule Memorial Polar Bear Dip at the Cayucos pier will begin at noon.

Commemorative t-shirts designed by local Cayucos elementary school students are on sale at The Sea Shanty and Schooners.

The event at Avila Beach Polar Bear Plunge also takes place on Jan. 1 at noon.

Polar bear t-shirts will be available to purchase at the event.

All proceeds from the t-shirt fundraiser will go to the Friends of Avila Pier and Friends of 40 Prado.

Costumes are highly encouraged at both Polar Plunges.