Police: 2 confess to Paso Robles weekend vandalisms

Two people were arrested in connection with graffiti found around Paso Robles over the weekend.

Paso Robles police shared pictures of the vandalism where red spray paint was used to write on a bus and also on the cement of what appeared to be a bank drive thru.

Police say the vandalism was reported Saturday and a few days later, they located Ben Delashmutt and Michell Baranek of California Valley.

Police say the two 43-year-olds confessed to the vandalism.

The case is being sent to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office for requests of felony vandalism charges.

