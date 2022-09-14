Police: Active shooter reports at Santa Barbara high school are unfounded

Police say reports of an active shooter at a Santa Barbara high school are false and that all students and staff are accounted for.

Santa Barbara Police responded to a report of an active shooter at Bishop Garcia Diego High School, a private high school located along La Colina Rd.

The report came in Wednesday afternoon.

Police officers, sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers searched the campus.

Police emphasized that there is no evidence they found of a shooter and that all staff and students are safe.

The false report is under investigation.