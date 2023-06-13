Police activity delays Pacific Surfliner train out of San Luis Obispo

UPDATE (9:20 a.m.) - By 8:46 a.m., the Pacific Surfliner had left the San Luis Obispo Amtrak station and was operating about 2.5 hours late.

—

ORIGINAL STORY: Police activity has delayed train activity out of San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning.

The Pacific Surfliner Train 774 was reportedly impacted as of 7:28 a.m. due to police activity.

Additional information was not provided and San Luis Obispo police have been unavailable for comment.

KSBY has a crew heading to the scene and will have updates as information becomes available.

