Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police activity delays Pacific Surfliner train out of San Luis Obispo

Train.jpg
Stock photo
Train.jpg
Posted at 8:35 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 12:21:44-04

UPDATE (9:20 a.m.) - By 8:46 a.m., the Pacific Surfliner had left the San Luis Obispo Amtrak station and was operating about 2.5 hours late.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police activity has delayed train activity out of San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning.

The Pacific Surfliner Train 774 was reportedly impacted as of 7:28 a.m. due to police activity.

Additional information was not provided and San Luis Obispo police have been unavailable for comment.

KSBY has a crew heading to the scene and will have updates as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg