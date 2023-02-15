Police activity prompts brief lockdown at Santa Maria High School

Police activity prompted a short lockdown at Santa Maria High School Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District says the precautionary lockdown began around 1:20 p.m. and was lifted 10 minutes later.

“ It appears the SMPD was handling an incident on South Broadway near the campus,” the spokesperson said.

Santa Maria police say they received a call regarding someone with a knife, but add that it appears to be unsubstantiated as nothing came of it.

District officials say all students and staff are safe and school activities are back to normal.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

