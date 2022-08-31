UPDATE: Roads closed in Atascadero while police look for person with firearm

UPDATE (1:38 p.m.) - Atascadero Police confirmed reports that an individual was seen in the creek with a firearm, according to a tweet the department shared Wednesday afternoon.

North County Christian, Atascadero High School and Atascadero Middle School remain on lockdown.

Police announced road closures are in place, and they are urging people to to avoid the area.

Closed areas are on both sides of Hwy 101 north of Curbaril Ave., south of Capistrano Ave. and San Marcos Rd., east of Traffic Way and west of Atascadero Ave.

A map of road closures is available online.

(12:59 p.m.) - Atascadero High School, Atascadero Middle School, and North County Christian School were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

A school district official said the lockdown was at the request of the Atascadero Police Department due to police activity in the area.

A city spokesperson said two students at North County Christian reported seeing a man with a rifle in the creek area behind the school. Police also received another call about someone with a rifle in the area.

Officers are reportedly now on scene, doing a sweep of the area to try to locate the alleged suspect.

