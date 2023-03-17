Police: Alcohol, speed likely factors in deadly Santa Maria crash

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a crash that killed a driver in Santa Maria overnight.

Santa Maria police say officers were dispatched to the area of Western Avenue and Bunny Street near Oakley Park just before 3 a.m. Friday to reports of the crash.

Once on scene, police say it was determined the driver of the vehicle had died. The passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released, according to police.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, but believe excessive speed and alcohol played a role in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved.

The driver’s name has not yet been released.

