Police: Apparent stabbing linked to fight in Santa Barbara

A investigation is underway in Santa Barbara following a fight that appears to be linked to a juvenile being stabbed, according to police.

Santa Barbara police say calls began coming in shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday about a fight happening on the 800 block of Shoreline Drive.

While the investigation into the fight was underway, police say they learned a boy, who was only described as a juvenile, arrived at a local hospital with what they said appeared to be a stab wound to his stomach. The injury was not life-threatening, according to police, who added that the “disturbance” appears to be isolated and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Santa Barbara police at (805) 897-2371.