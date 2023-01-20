Police are investigating a break-in and theft at an Atascadero thrift store on the 23-hundred block of El Camino Real.

The Meade Canine Resale Shop benefits Meade Canine Rescue in Creston, which takes in dogs that may not be as adoptable as other rescue dogs such as seniors or ones with medical issues.

Atascadero police say the burglary was reported at 10am on Monday.

Store volunteers say someone broke a window to get in during non-operating hours and stole a large amount of jewelry, collectables and other items.

The store relies on donations from the community to sell at the store to help pay for the rescue’s expenses.

“They took most of the jewelry that’s in the store. That includes costume jewelry, precious metal jewelry. We also had collectible coins. And there was also a set of figurines from The Wizard of Oz that was worth individually a certain amount of money - and they took those as well,” said Linda Williams, a store volunteer.

Williams says the burglary greatly impacts the rescue, with $75-thousand dollars in medical bills last year alone.

Police say, at this time, they do not have any suspect information or leads.