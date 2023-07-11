Police arrest man after robbery in Arroyo Grande

Police have arrested a man after a robbery Monday evening in Arroyo Grande.

Officers say at 5:21 p.m. they responded to a report of a man who stole a wallet from a woman in a parking lot on the 1400 block of E. Grand Ave.

The suspect fled on foot but was chased by a bystander who recovered the stolen wallet and returned it to its owner.

Responding officers found the suspect a short distance away and arrested him without incident.

37-year-old Manny Favela of Santa Maria is charged with felony robbery.

He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Officers have been unable to identify the bystander who recovered the wallet and are trying to contact him for a statement.

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to call (805)473-5110.